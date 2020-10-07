Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by Fruth Investment Management

Fruth Investment Management trimmed its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Tractor Supply makes up about 2.3% of Fruth Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $5,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 24.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 29.1% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 6.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,248 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 28.9% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Truewealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 92.0% during the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

TSCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Tractor Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.29.

Shares of TSCO stock traded up $5.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $146.93. 26,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,541,019. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.01. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $63.89 and a 52 week high of $155.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.61.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 45.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. Analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

In other news, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 120,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total value of $17,863,673.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,961,502.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edna Morris sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.46, for a total transaction of $722,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,494.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

