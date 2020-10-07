TR European Growth Trust (LON:TRG) Sets New 1-Year High at $1,030.00

Shares of TR European Growth Trust PLC (LON:TRG) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,030 ($13.46) and last traded at GBX 1,008.73 ($13.18), with a volume of 39920 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,010 ($13.20).

The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57. The company has a market capitalization of $489.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 968.27 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 829.84.

In related news, insider Alexander Mettenheimer bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 964 ($12.60) per share, for a total transaction of £3,856 ($5,038.55).

TR European Growth Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve capital growth by investing predominantly in smaller and medium sized companies in Europe. The Company maintains a diversified portfolio. The Company invests 7% of its total assets.

