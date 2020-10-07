TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Stock Price Up 6.5%

TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC)’s share price rose 6.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.09 and last traded at $31.08. Approximately 497,042 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 529,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.18.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TPIC. ValuEngine cut shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.45.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.40 and a beta of 1.66.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.13). TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 7.79% and a negative net margin of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $373.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TPI Composites Inc will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 68,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total value of $1,893,774.48. Also, COO Ramesh Gopalakrishnan sold 26,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total value of $878,242.30. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 33,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,170.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 166,113 shares of company stock worth $5,005,529. 18.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPIC. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in TPI Composites in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in TPI Composites by 19.2% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in TPI Composites during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites Company Profile (NASDAQ:TPIC)

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.