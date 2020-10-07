TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Hits New 12-Month High at $34.37

Shares of TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $34.37 and last traded at $34.29, with a volume of 33528 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.36.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine cut TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TPI Composites from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of TPI Composites from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.45.

The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.40 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $373.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.60 million. TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 7.79% and a negative net margin of 4.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that TPI Composites Inc will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TPI Composites news, insider Thomas J. Castle sold 2,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $77,288.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 68,392 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total value of $1,893,774.48. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 166,113 shares of company stock worth $5,005,529. 18.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in TPI Composites during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in TPI Composites by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites Company Profile (NASDAQ:TPIC)

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India.

