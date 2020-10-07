Town Centre Securities (LON:TOWN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $85.00

Town Centre Securities Plc (LON:TOWN) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 85 ($1.11) and last traded at GBX 85 ($1.11), with a volume of 28571 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 87 ($1.14).

Several research analysts have commented on TOWN shares. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Town Centre Securities in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Town Centre Securities in a research report on Thursday, July 9th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 92.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 107.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.85 million and a PE ratio of -1.89.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a GBX 1.75 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.94%. Town Centre Securities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -11.01%.

About Town Centre Securities (LON:TOWN)

Town Centre Securities PLC (TCS) is a leading UK property investment & development company with property assets of over £400 million. With more than 50 years' experience, a commitment to sustainable development and a reputation for quality & innovation, TCS create outstanding mixed use developments close to transport hubs in Leeds, Manchester, Glasgow and London.

