TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $181.67

Shares of TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $181.67 and last traded at $181.67, with a volume of 583 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $179.75.

BLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of TopBuild from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on TopBuild from $149.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. TopBuild presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.85.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $159.50 and a 200 day moving average of $119.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 1.46.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $646.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.10 million. TopBuild had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that TopBuild Corp will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Robert M. Kuhns sold 310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.09, for a total transaction of $42,807.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 410 shares in the company, valued at $56,616.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John S. Peterson sold 5,909 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total value of $820,819.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,235,617.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,234 shares of company stock worth $3,332,977 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in TopBuild during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,105,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in TopBuild by 18.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 558,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,039,000 after buying an additional 85,111 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in TopBuild in the second quarter worth $382,000. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TopBuild by 19.7% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 65,187 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,416,000 after buying an additional 10,719 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in TopBuild during the second quarter valued at $407,000. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TopBuild (NYSE:BLD)

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

