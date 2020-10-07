Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Sets New 1-Year High at $50.36

Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.36 and last traded at $50.32, with a volume of 2281 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.79.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TOL. Wedbush raised their price target on Toll Brothers from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on Toll Brothers from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Toll Brothers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.38.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.98 and a 200 day moving average of $33.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.76.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Toll Brothers Inc will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.92%.

In other Toll Brothers news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 30,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $1,085,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 350,457 shares in the company, valued at $12,683,038.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Insiders sold 552,458 shares of company stock valued at $23,762,492 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TOL. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 44.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,892,171 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $286,674,000 after buying an additional 4,613,869 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 148.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,927,429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344,779 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,882,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,246,000 after acquiring an additional 717,638 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter worth $12,296,000. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter worth about $16,657,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Company Profile (NYSE:TOL)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

