TOKUYAMA CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:TKYMY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TOKUYAMA CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:TKYMY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tokuyama Corporation manufactures and sells chemicals, specialty products, cement and functional materials. Chemicals segment offers soda ash, caustic soda, calcium chloride, silicate soda, vinyl chloride resin, propylene oxide, isopropyl alcohol and methylene chloride. Specialty Products segment offers multicrystalline silicon, wet silica, metal cleaning chemicals, high-purity chemicals for electronic industry, environmental-related equipment and others. Cement segment offers portland cement, ready-mixed concrete and cementitious solidified materials. Life Amenity segment offers polypropylene film, resin sashes and others. Tokuyama Corporation is based in Chiyoda-Ku, Japan. “

Get TOKUYAMA CORP/ADR alerts:

OTCMKTS TKYMY opened at $11.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.86. TOKUYAMA CORP/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $8.57 and a fifty-two week high of $13.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

TOKUYAMA CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:TKYMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TOKUYAMA CORP/ADR had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $656.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.67 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TOKUYAMA CORP/ADR will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

TOKUYAMA CORP/ADR Company Profile

Tokuyama Corporation produces and sells various chemical products in Japan. The company operates in four segments: Chemicals, Specialty Products, Cement, and Life & Amenity. The Chemicals segment offers soda ash, calcium chloride, sodium silicate, caustic soda, vinyl chloride monomer, propylene oxide, chlorinated solvents, isopropyl alcohol, and polyvinyl chloride.

Recommended Story: Gap Up Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TOKUYAMA CORP/ADR (TKYMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TOKUYAMA CORP/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TOKUYAMA CORP/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.