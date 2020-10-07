Titan Coin (TTN) Price Down 0.9% Over Last Week

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded up 11.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. In the last week, Titan Coin has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. Titan Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.55 million and approximately $217.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Titan Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Novaexchange, Escodex and SouthXchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Titan Coin Profile

Titan Coin is a coin. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2019. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject . Titan Coin’s official website is titanprojects.co . Titan Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@titanprojectsco

Titan Coin Coin Trading

Titan Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex, SouthXchange and Novaexchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Titan Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Titan Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

