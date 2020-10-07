Tiptree Inc (NASDAQ:TIPT) Major Shareholder Michael Gene Barnes Buys 5,655 Shares of Stock

Tiptree Inc (NASDAQ:TIPT) major shareholder Michael Gene Barnes purchased 5,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.95 per share, with a total value of $27,992.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,572,346 shares in the company, valued at $42,433,112.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Michael Gene Barnes also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tiptree alerts:

On Friday, October 2nd, Michael Gene Barnes purchased 2,803 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.92 per share, with a total value of $13,790.76.

On Wednesday, September 30th, Michael Gene Barnes purchased 2,803 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.98 per share, with a total value of $13,958.94.

On Monday, September 28th, Michael Gene Barnes purchased 2,803 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.03 per share, with a total value of $14,099.09.

On Friday, September 25th, Michael Gene Barnes purchased 2,483 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.84 per share, with a total value of $12,017.72.

On Wednesday, September 23rd, Michael Gene Barnes acquired 2,483 shares of Tiptree stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.65 per share, with a total value of $11,545.95.

On Friday, September 18th, Michael Gene Barnes acquired 1,555 shares of Tiptree stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.02 per share, with a total value of $7,806.10.

On Monday, September 21st, Michael Gene Barnes acquired 4,038 shares of Tiptree stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.98 per share, with a total value of $20,109.24.

On Wednesday, September 16th, Michael Gene Barnes acquired 1,555 shares of Tiptree stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.01 per share, with a total value of $7,790.55.

On Monday, September 14th, Michael Gene Barnes acquired 1,555 shares of Tiptree stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.06 per share, with a total value of $7,868.30.

On Monday, September 14th, Michael Gene Barnes acquired 1,555 shares of Tiptree stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.06 per share, with a total value of $7,868.30.

NASDAQ TIPT opened at $4.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $167.48 million, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.22 and a 200-day moving average of $5.58. Tiptree Inc has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $8.30.

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $199.19 million during the quarter. Tiptree had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 14.17%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TIPT. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Tiptree by 119.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 6,314 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Tiptree in the second quarter worth about $88,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Tiptree by 9.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Tiptree by 36.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 11,639 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Tiptree by 4.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the period. 33.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tiptree

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company provides credit protection insurance, warranty and service contract products, and niche commercial and consumer insurance programs, as well as offers value-add services, including premium finance and business processing services.

Further Reading: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Tiptree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiptree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.