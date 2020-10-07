TigerCash Achieves Market Cap of $298,907.69 (TCH)

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. TigerCash has a market cap of $298,907.69 and $2.21 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TigerCash token can now be purchased for about $0.0053 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TigerCash has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TigerCash alerts:

Mixin (XIN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.76 or 0.01278180 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TigerCash Profile

TCH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2017. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 tokens. The official message board for TigerCash is medium.com/cointiger . The official website for TigerCash is www.cointiger.com . TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

TigerCash Token Trading

TigerCash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TigerCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TigerCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TigerCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TigerCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.