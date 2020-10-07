ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) Given a €4.90 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) received a €4.90 ($5.76) price target from equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.56% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TKA. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of ThyssenKrupp in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.50 ($5.29) price target on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of ThyssenKrupp in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Independent Research set a €6.60 ($7.76) price target on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ThyssenKrupp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €7.59 ($8.93).

Shares of TKA opened at €4.64 ($5.46) on Monday. ThyssenKrupp has a 1-year low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a 1-year high of €27.01 ($31.78). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €5.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €5.81.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, and materials services in Germany, the United States, and China. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

