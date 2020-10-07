ThoreCoin (THR) Trading 1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. ThoreCoin has a total market capitalization of $179.46 million and $50,848.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ThoreCoin has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. One ThoreCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $2,070.19 or 0.19469779 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009410 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002338 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00260047 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00035713 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00083157 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $158.65 or 0.01492123 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00158181 BTC.

ThoreCoin Token Profile

ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,686 tokens. ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . The official website for ThoreCoin is www.thorecoin.com

ThoreCoin Token Trading

ThoreCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThoreCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ThoreCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

