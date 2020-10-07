THORChain One Day Trading Volume Hits $7.06 Million (RUNE)

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. One THORChain token can currently be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00003888 BTC on major exchanges including Binance DEX and Bilaxy. THORChain has a market cap of $65.59 million and $7.06 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, THORChain has traded 14.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009396 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00260417 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00035778 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00083691 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $162.86 or 0.01529576 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00158985 BTC.

THORChain Profile

THORChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 158,432,088 tokens. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain

Buying and Selling THORChain

THORChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

