ThinkSmart (LON:TSL) Shares Gap Down to $43.00

ThinkSmart Limited (LON:TSL) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $43.00, but opened at $41.50. ThinkSmart shares last traded at $43.00, with a volume of 63,186 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of ThinkSmart in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 62 ($0.81) price target on the stock.

The firm has a market cap of $44.73 million and a P/E ratio of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 4.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 40.18 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 25.52.

ThinkSmart Limited, a digital payments company, provides leasing and credit point of sale finance for consumers and businesses in the United Kingdom and Australia. The company offers payment propositions, digital credit decisions, and customer life cycle contract management through its technology platform SmartCheck.

