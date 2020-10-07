TheStreet Upgrades Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) to C

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on UPLD. BidaskClub lowered Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Upland Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Upland Software from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Upland Software from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.38.

NASDAQ:UPLD opened at $41.06 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.32, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.02. Upland Software has a 52-week low of $20.75 and a 52-week high of $45.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $71.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.59 million. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 18.31% and a negative net margin of 25.50%. Upland Software’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Upland Software will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 12,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total value of $568,054.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,704,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,522,274.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 13,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $510,972.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,688,121 shares in the company, valued at $62,578,645.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,923 shares of company stock worth $1,970,334 over the last three months. 10.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UPLD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Upland Software by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,178,952 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,981,000 after buying an additional 34,800 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 17.9% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 602,308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,936,000 after buying an additional 91,433 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 6.2% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 597,001 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,752,000 after buying an additional 34,937 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 1.3% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 523,946 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,212,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 10.8% in the first quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 522,410 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,011,000 after buying an additional 50,710 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

