TheStreet Upgrades Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) to “B-“

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

BPOP has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Popular from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Popular in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Popular from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Popular from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Popular currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

BPOP opened at $38.84 on Monday. Popular has a fifty-two week low of $23.69 and a fifty-two week high of $61.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.21 and its 200 day moving average is $36.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.19.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.57. Popular had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $562.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Popular will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BPOP. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its position in shares of Popular by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 58,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,179,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Popular in the 2nd quarter valued at about $633,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Popular by 1,794.6% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,483,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299,366 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Popular by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 934,820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,748,000 after purchasing an additional 79,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Popular in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,458,000. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

