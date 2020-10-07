Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.96 Million

Brokerages expect Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH) to post sales of $16.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Theravance Biopharma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $21.24 million. Theravance Biopharma posted sales of $12.43 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will report full year sales of $82.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $62.67 million to $112.36 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $126.83 million, with estimates ranging from $73.93 million to $207.59 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Theravance Biopharma.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $15.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.05 million.

TBPH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Theravance Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

In other news, insider Brett K. Haumann sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $457,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 307,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,629,844.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Philip D. Worboys sold 17,103 shares of Theravance Biopharma stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $307,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 333,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,998,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TBPH. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Theravance Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,079,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Theravance Biopharma by 40.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 3,486 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 4.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 314,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,596,000 after buying an additional 14,634 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 73,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after buying an additional 33,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 488,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,245,000 after acquiring an additional 71,165 shares during the period. 81.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TBPH traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.10. 1,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,431. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.98 and its 200-day moving average is $21.99. Theravance Biopharma has a twelve month low of $14.48 and a twelve month high of $31.54. The firm has a market cap of $952.94 million, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.44.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers VIBATIV, a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with serious, life-threatening infections due to staphylococcus aureus and other gram-positive bacteria, including methicillin-resistant.

