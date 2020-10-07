THEKEY (TKY) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded up 44.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. THEKEY has a total market capitalization of $2.36 million and $51,677.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, THEKEY has traded up 6.7% against the dollar. One THEKEY token can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, Bit-Z, Switcheo Network and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003854 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000373 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

THEKEY Profile

THEKEY is a token. Its launch date was October 29th, 2017. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 tokens. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here

THEKEY Token Trading

THEKEY can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, HitBTC, Kucoin, LBank, Bit-Z, Switcheo Network and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THEKEY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THEKEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

