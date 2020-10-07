The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) will announce $0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for The Western Union’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the lowest is $0.45. The Western Union posted earnings per share of $0.49 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Western Union will report full year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Western Union.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The Western Union had a net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 1,029.12%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BofA Securities raised shares of The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of The Western Union in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Western Union from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Western Union currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.94.

Shares of WU traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.96. 41,488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,539,746. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.70 and a 200-day moving average of $21.33. The Western Union has a 52 week low of $17.39 and a 52 week high of $28.44. The stock has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 15th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.02%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in The Western Union during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in The Western Union in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in The Western Union by 20.4% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,940 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Western Union in the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Western Union in the second quarter valued at about $132,000.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

