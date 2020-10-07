The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Holdings Lessened by Fruth Investment Management

Fruth Investment Management lowered its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,059 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 767 shares during the period. The Walt Disney makes up about 1.3% of Fruth Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $3,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farmers Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 16.5% in the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 46,015 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,710,000 after buying an additional 6,511 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 21.5% in the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,680 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after buying an additional 4,902 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 6.6% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 231,727 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $28,753,000 after buying an additional 14,280 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 15,322 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 31,890 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. 62.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DIS traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $123.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 489,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,436,320. The company has a market cap of $218.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -195.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.09. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $153.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $129.19 and its 200-day moving average is $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Sunday, August 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Cowen downgraded shares of The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

