The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Holdings Increased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 9,653.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,989,054 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,968,661 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for 1.4% of Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.11% of The Walt Disney worth $246,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Farmers Trust Co. grew its position in The Walt Disney by 16.5% in the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 46,015 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,710,000 after acquiring an additional 6,511 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,680 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,902 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 6.6% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 231,727 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $28,753,000 after purchasing an additional 14,280 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 13.4% during the third quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 15,322 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.4% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 31,890 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.90. The stock had a trading volume of 493,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,436,320. The stock has a market cap of $218.53 billion, a PE ratio of -198.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.09. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $129.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.33.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Consumer Edge cut shares of The Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. UBS Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.00.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

