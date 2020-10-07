The Sandbox Reaches Market Capitalization of $26.84 Million (SAND)

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. The Sandbox has a total market cap of $26.84 million and approximately $6.94 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. One The Sandbox token can now be purchased for $0.0449 or 0.00000423 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox Token Profile

The Sandbox (CRYPTO:SAND) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 598,194,122 tokens. The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game . The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en

Buying and Selling The Sandbox

