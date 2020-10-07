The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (TRIG.L) (LON:TRIG) Sets New 52-Week High at $140.60

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (TRIG.L) (LON:TRIG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 140.60 ($1.84) and last traded at GBX 140.57 ($1.84), with a volume of 5196595 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 139.20 ($1.82).

The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 134.01 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 128.68.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were issued a GBX 1.69 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (TRIG.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.40%.

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited is a closed-ended investment company, investing in and managing a portfolio of investments in renewable energy infrastructure project companies. Its objectives are to provide shareholders with an attractive long-term income-based return with a positive correlation to inflation by focusing on strong cash generation across a diversified portfolio of predominantly operating projects; to maintain prudent financial management in terms of the approach to cost control, cash management, dividend cover, financing arrangements and foreign exchange and interest rate hedging, and to diversify its investment portfolio to enhance spreading of risk, increase share liquidity and obtain further scale efficiencies, while seeking to enhance Net Asset Value (NAV) per share for investors.

