The Panoply Holdings plc (TPX.L) (LON:TPX) Shares Gap Down to $120.00

The Panoply Holdings plc (TPX.L) (LON:TPX) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $120.00, but opened at $115.00. The Panoply Holdings plc (TPX.L) shares last traded at $116.50, with a volume of 6,497 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 128.53 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 83.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.11, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.05.

In other news, insider Oliver James Rigby acquired 2,279 shares of The Panoply Holdings plc (TPX.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 131 ($1.71) per share, with a total value of £2,985.49 ($3,901.07).

The Panoply Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital native technology services in the United Kingdom, Bulgaria, and Norway. The company provides service and UX design, digital design and build, content and campaign management, and user and audience research sevices. It also offers XaaS services, such as cloud management, talent as a service, agile management, and distributed software development.

