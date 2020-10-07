The OLB Group (NYSE:OLB) Shares Gap Down to $3.83

The OLB Group, Inc. (NYSE:OLB)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.83, but opened at $3.51. The OLB Group shares last traded at $3.72, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

Separately, Aegis began coverage on shares of The OLB Group in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

The OLB Group (NYSE:OLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter.

The OLB Group, Inc operates as a FinTech and payment facilitator company in the United States. It offers OmniSoft, a cloud-based business management platform that provides turnkey solutions for merchants to enable them to build and manage their retail businesses; eVance, a payment processing solution; SecurePay, a payment gateway and virtual terminal with proprietary business management tools; and CrowdPay.us, a white label capital raising platform.

