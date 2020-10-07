The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:PFC) Trading Up 6.3%

The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:PFC) was up 6.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.22 and last traded at $17.17. Approximately 114,171 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 171,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.15.

Several analysts have weighed in on PFC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut The Cushing Energy Income Fund from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on The Cushing Energy Income Fund from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on The Cushing Energy Income Fund from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

Get The Cushing Energy Income Fund alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.42.

The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:PFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $77.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.57 million.

In other news, CEO Donald P. Hileman purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.89 per share, for a total transaction of $35,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,848.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

About The Cushing Energy Income Fund (NYSE:PFC)

Premier Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Premier Bank and First Insurance Group that provides community banking and financial services. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, and retirement accounts; mortgages, home equity loans, and auto and vehicle loans; debit cards; trustee services; and various insurance products, such as auto/vehicle, health, homeowners, and life insurance, as well as property, liability, business vehicle, cybersecurity, risk management, and employee group plans.

See Also: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for The Cushing Energy Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cushing Energy Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.