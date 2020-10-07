The a2 Milk Company Limited (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

The a2 Milk Company Limited (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The a2 Milk in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The a2 Milk in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of The a2 Milk in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of The a2 Milk in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Panmure Gordon downgraded shares of The a2 Milk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd.

OTCMKTS:MLSPF remained flat at $$1.54 during mid-day trading on Friday. The a2 Milk has a 12 month low of $0.89 and a 12 month high of $3.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.33.

