Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Trading Up 7.3%

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) shares were up 7.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.74 and last traded at $35.58. Approximately 387,645 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 721,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.15.

TCBI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Capital Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.38.

The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.15 and a 200 day moving average of $29.46.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $280.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.15 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 6.68%. Equities analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares Inc will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Larry L. Helm purchased 30,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.12 per share, with a total value of $993,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,790,997.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 279.9% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 35,977 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 26,506 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 34.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 294,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,529,000 after buying an additional 76,089 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 80.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 259,414 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,008,000 after buying an additional 115,586 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 65.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 7,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 134.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,861,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,274,000 after buying an additional 1,068,440 shares in the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

