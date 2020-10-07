Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TCBI. ValuEngine lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wedbush reduced their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.38.

Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $35.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.19. Texas Capital Bancshares has a one year low of $19.10 and a one year high of $64.88.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $280.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.15 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 8.10%. On average, analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Larry L. Helm purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.12 per share, for a total transaction of $993,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 54,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,790,997.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 55,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 150,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 764,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,558,000 after acquiring an additional 296,514 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 272,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,410,000 after acquiring an additional 130,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

