Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) PT Raised to $75.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price objective raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 81.88% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of other reports. New Street Research downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $187.80 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, August 31st. Cfra upgraded Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Tesla from $442.00 to $377.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.12.

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $413.98 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $415.57 and a 200-day moving average of $249.05. The company has a market capitalization of $383.70 billion, a PE ratio of 1,078.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. Tesla has a 52-week low of $45.71 and a 52-week high of $502.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.91. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tesla will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 26,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,488.13, for a total value of $38,939,897.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,329,367.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.97, for a total transaction of $5,337,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,105,671. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,904 shares of company stock worth $78,051,418 in the last 90 days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 1,157.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,682 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after buying an additional 5,230 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 363.2% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 812.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,372 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 304.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,589 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.