Tesco (LON:TSCO) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $212.48, but opened at $225.00. Tesco shares last traded at $212.50, with a volume of 15,128,648 shares trading hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. Tesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSCO shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Thursday, June 18th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Tesco from GBX 285 ($3.72) to GBX 276 ($3.61) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 284 ($3.71).

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 219.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 225.42. The company has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion and a PE ratio of 21.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.73.

In related news, insider John Allan purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 222 ($2.90) per share, for a total transaction of £66,600 ($87,024.70). Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 30,193 shares of company stock valued at $6,701,161.

Tesco Company Profile (LON:TSCO)

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company also provides retail banking and insurance services. It has operations in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, Thailand, and internationally. The company serves its customers through 6,809 stores, as well as online.

