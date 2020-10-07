Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) Shares Gap Up to $3.48

Shares of Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.48, but opened at $3.69. Telefonica shares last traded at $3.69, with a volume of 200 shares traded.

A number of research firms have commented on TEF. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Telefonica in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefonica in a report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Telefonica in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telefonica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Telefonica from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Telefonica has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.00.

Get Telefonica alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -383.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.69.

Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telefonica had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $11.38 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Telefonica S.A. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Telefonica by 55.0% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,959,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,340 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Telefonica by 29.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,185,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,352,000 after purchasing an additional 731,357 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Telefonica by 308.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 755,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,315,000 after purchasing an additional 570,383 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Telefonica by 696.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 295,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 258,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Telefonica during the second quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

About Telefonica (NYSE:TEF)

Telefónica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services primarily in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.