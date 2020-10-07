Tecsys (TSE:TCS) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from C$34.50 to C$38.00. The company traded as high as C$33.44 and last traded at C$32.25, with a volume of 30341 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$31.20.

TCS has been the topic of several other research reports. Cormark boosted their price target on Tecsys from C$33.50 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Laurentian boosted their price target on Tecsys from C$34.50 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday.

Get Tecsys alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$28.20 and a 200 day moving average price of C$24.91. The company has a market capitalization of $473.02 million and a P/E ratio of 116.76.

Tecsys (TSE:TCS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$27.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$26.28 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tecsys Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tecsys (TSE:TCS)

Tecsys is a global provider of supply chain and omnichannel commerce solutions that equip growing organizations with industry-leading services and tools to achieve operational greatness. Tecsys’ solutions are designed to create clarity out of the complex supply chain challenges that organizations face with increases in scale, customer expectations and inventory.

Read More: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Tecsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.