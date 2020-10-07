Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Upgraded at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Sunday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has C$22.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$17.50.

Several other analysts also recently commented on TECK.B. TD Securities upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a buy rating to an action list buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$21.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Teck Resources presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$21.44.

Shares of TSE:TECK.B opened at C$17.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$17.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.05, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$8.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.20.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

