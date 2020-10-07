TEAM (TokenStars) Market Cap Tops $101,532.03 (TEAM)

TEAM (TokenStars) (CURRENCY:TEAM) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. TEAM (TokenStars) has a market capitalization of $101,532.03 and $3,958.00 worth of TEAM (TokenStars) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TEAM (TokenStars) token can currently be purchased for $0.0084 or 0.00000079 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TEAM (TokenStars) has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004330 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001403 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000026 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000057 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000036 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) Profile

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 11th, 2016. TEAM (TokenStars)’s total supply is 17,818,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,038,263 tokens. TEAM (TokenStars)’s official message board is medium.com/@tokenstars . TEAM (TokenStars)’s official website is tokenstars.com . TEAM (TokenStars)’s official Twitter account is @teamupcoin

Buying and Selling TEAM (TokenStars)

TEAM (TokenStars) can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEAM (TokenStars) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TEAM (TokenStars) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TEAM (TokenStars) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

