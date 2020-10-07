TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $103.60

TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $103.60 and last traded at $103.37, with a volume of 499 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $101.83.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TEL. UBS Group began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.67.

The stock has a market cap of $33.61 billion, a PE ratio of -328.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.39.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 15.06%. The company’s revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Eric Resch sold 53,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $5,097,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,519,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mario Calastri sold 10,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $1,017,612.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,270 shares of company stock valued at $11,147,920 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TEL. Capital World Investors grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 32.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,926,249 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $940,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666,736 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,023,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,063,730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $246,936,000 after buying an additional 1,329,456 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,494,190 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $200,408,000 after buying an additional 1,166,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,525,707 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $348,009,000 after buying an additional 1,150,254 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

