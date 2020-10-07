TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $103.60

TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $103.60 and last traded at $103.37, with a volume of 499 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $101.83.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on TEL. UBS Group began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.67.
The stock has a market cap of $33.61 billion, a PE ratio of -328.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.39.
In related news, SVP Eric Resch sold 53,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $5,097,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,519,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mario Calastri sold 10,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $1,017,612.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,270 shares of company stock valued at $11,147,920 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TEL. Capital World Investors grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 32.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,926,249 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $940,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666,736 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,023,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,063,730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $246,936,000 after buying an additional 1,329,456 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,494,190 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $200,408,000 after buying an additional 1,166,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,525,707 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $348,009,000 after buying an additional 1,150,254 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL)
TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.
See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?
Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.