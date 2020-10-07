TD Securities Lowers Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Price Target to C$78.00

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$79.00 to C$78.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on L. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$80.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$90.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$83.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th.

L stock opened at C$69.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.91 billion and a PE ratio of 25.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$69.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$68.89. Loblaw Companies has a 52 week low of C$59.01 and a 52 week high of C$77.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.70.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported C$0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.75 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Loblaw Companies will post 4.8794804 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Loblaw Companies news, Senior Officer Garry Senecal sold 3,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.24, for a total value of C$225,577.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$183,896.39. Also, Director Richard Dufresne sold 2,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.52, for a total value of C$147,316.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,894 shares in the company, valued at C$340,239.20.

About Loblaw Companies

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores comprising in-store pharmacies, other health and beauty product stores, apparel stores, and other general merchandise stores, as well as supports the PC Optimum reward program.

