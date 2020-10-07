Target (NYSE:TGT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $161.31

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $161.31 and last traded at $161.22, with a volume of 17149 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $159.10.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Target from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “focus list” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.52.

Get Target alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $79.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $150.63 and a 200-day moving average of $124.37.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.74. The company had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 30.25%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

In related news, insider Mark Schindele sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $372,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.11, for a total value of $15,311,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 247,379 shares in the company, valued at $37,876,198.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 152,847 shares of company stock worth $23,184,760. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 888.9% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in Target in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Target Company Profile (NYSE:TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

See Also: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.