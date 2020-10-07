Taiwan Liposome (NASDAQ:TLC) Shares Gap Up to $4.40

Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.40, but opened at $9.28. Taiwan Liposome shares last traded at $5.80, with a volume of 64,688 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Taiwan Liposome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Liposome in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taiwan Liposome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The stock has a market cap of $163.23 million, a P/E ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 5.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.97.

Taiwan Liposome (NASDAQ:TLC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.13). Taiwan Liposome had a negative return on equity of 129.25% and a negative net margin of 1,514.38%. The business had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Liposome Company Profile (NASDAQ:TLC)

Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of nanomedicines that combine its proprietary lipid-assembled drug delivery platform with approved active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). Its BioSeizer lipid formulation technology enables pharmacokinetic (PK) control and local sustained release of APIs at the site of disease or injury; and NanoX active drug loading technology enables the potential for reduced dosing frequency and enhanced distribution of liposome-encapsulated APIs to the desired site.

