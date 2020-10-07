Tael Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.57 Million (WABI)

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. One Tael coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0858 or 0.00000808 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $7.20, $13.96, $6.32 and $5.22. Over the last seven days, Tael has traded 19.3% lower against the US dollar. Tael has a market capitalization of $7.57 million and $715,816.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tael Profile

Tael is a coin. Its launch date was July 21st, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,199,999 coins. Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico

Buying and Selling Tael

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tael should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tael using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

