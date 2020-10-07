TaaS Trading 5.2% Lower This Week (TAAS)

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded down 18.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. Over the last week, TaaS has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar. TaaS has a market cap of $6.81 million and $758.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TaaS token can currently be purchased for about $0.84 or 0.00008035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001385 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00020251 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00042657 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006831 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009403 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $512.03 or 0.04813756 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00057336 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00031925 BTC.

TaaS Profile

TaaS (TAAS) is a token. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 tokens. TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund . TaaS’s official website is taas.fund

Buying and Selling TaaS

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using U.S. dollars.

