Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $69.79 Million

Equities analysts expect Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) to announce sales of $69.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Synchronoss Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $71.79 million and the lowest is $67.79 million. Synchronoss Technologies reported sales of $52.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies will report full year sales of $296.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $292.20 million to $300.18 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $310.79 million, with estimates ranging from $306.50 million to $315.07 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Synchronoss Technologies.

Get Synchronoss Technologies alerts:

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.38. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative return on equity of 20.35% and a negative net margin of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $76.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.97 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNCR. Roth Capital reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Northland Securities began coverage on Synchronoss Technologies in a report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synchronoss Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.15.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 581,823 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 42,515 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,685,601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after purchasing an additional 531,595 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 156,468 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 11,343 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 170,356 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,807,979 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,565,000 after purchasing an additional 83,094 shares during the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SNCR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.04. The stock had a trading volume of 60 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,783. Synchronoss Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.17 and a 12 month high of $6.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.37. The company has a market capitalization of $138.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.03.

About Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of things platforms, products, and solutions worldwide. Its products and services include cloud-based sync, backup, storage and content engagement capabilities, broadband connectivity solutions, analytics, white label messaging, and identity/access management that enable communications service providers, cable operators/multi-services operators, original equipment manufacturers with embedded connectivity, and multi-channel retailers, as well as other customers to accelerate and monetize value-add services for secure and broadband networks and connected devices.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Synchronoss Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchronoss Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.