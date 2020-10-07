SVB Leerink Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for GENFIT S A/ADR (NASDAQ:GNFT)

GENFIT S A/ADR (NASDAQ:GNFT) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of GENFIT S A/ADR in a report issued on Wednesday, September 30th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.63) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($2.39). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for GENFIT S A/ADR’s FY2021 earnings at ($1.50) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.50) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.94) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.98) EPS.

GNFT has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of GENFIT S A/ADR in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GENFIT S A/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of GENFIT S A/ADR in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of GENFIT S A/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. GENFIT S A/ADR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

NASDAQ GNFT opened at $4.59 on Monday. GENFIT S A/ADR has a one year low of $3.65 and a one year high of $22.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.58.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GENFIT S A/ADR stock. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of GENFIT S A/ADR (NASDAQ:GNFT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 64,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000. Ikarian Capital LLC owned approximately 0.17% of GENFIT S A/ADR at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GENFIT S A/ADR

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions for metabolic, inflammatory, and autoimmune or fibrotic diseases affecting primarily the liver and gastro-enterology. The company's lead products include Elafibranor, which is in pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), as well as in Phase 2 study in patients with primary biliary cholangitis; and Nitazoxanide that is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of NASH-induced significant or severe fibrosis.

