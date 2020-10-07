Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) Trading 6.7% Higher

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) traded up 6.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.87 and last traded at $10.84. 647,828 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 259% from the average session volume of 180,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.16.

Several research analysts recently commented on STRO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Sutro Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. BidaskClub raised Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

Get Sutro Biopharma alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.50. The firm has a market cap of $382.83 million, a P/E ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $9.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.80 million. Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 43.34% and a negative return on equity of 53.40%. Research analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Gordon Freund sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $4,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,402,925 shares of company stock valued at $14,186,676. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STRO. BVF Inc. IL increased its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 398.1% in the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,368,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892,910 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 3.3% in the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,285,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,117,000 after buying an additional 41,080 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 660,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,738,000 after acquiring an additional 13,644 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,656,000. Finally, Logos Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,809,000. 67.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:STRO)

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.

See Also: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Sutro Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutro Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.