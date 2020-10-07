Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Hits New 12-Month High at $24.81

Surgery Partners Inc (NASDAQ:SGRY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.81 and last traded at $23.83, with a volume of 4148 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.35.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SGRY. TheStreet raised Surgery Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Surgery Partners from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Surgery Partners from $19.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. BidaskClub raised Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Surgery Partners from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.08.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.51 and its 200 day moving average is $14.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 3.50.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $374.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.17 million. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 5.26% and a negative return on equity of 3.23%. As a group, analysts forecast that Surgery Partners Inc will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Surgery Partners news, Director Teresa Deluca sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,811 shares in the company, valued at $605,031. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the first quarter worth about $6,029,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 11.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 4,025 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 324.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 817,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,336,000 after buying an additional 624,419 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 1,931.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 67,765 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 247.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 13,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

About Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and related services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

Read More: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.