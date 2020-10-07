Supreme Cannabis (TSE:FIRE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.13

Shares of Supreme Cannabis Company Inc (TSE:FIRE) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 465125 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The stock has a market cap of $64.63 million and a PE ratio of -0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.41, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

About Supreme Cannabis (TSE:FIRE)

The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc engages in the production of medical cannabis in Canada. The company was formerly known as Supreme Pharmaceuticals Inc and changed its name to The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc in December 2017. The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

