Super Zero (SERO) Trading Up 4.2% Over Last 7 Days

Super Zero (CURRENCY:SERO) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. One Super Zero coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, BigONE and Gate.io. Super Zero has a market cap of $25.00 million and $5.58 million worth of Super Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Super Zero has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Super Zero alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00009735 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00080102 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000186 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000309 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00021174 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00007785 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 103.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00044479 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009393 BTC.

Super Zero Profile

SERO is a coin. Super Zero’s total supply is 643,867,584 coins and its circulating supply is 269,375,367 coins. The official website for Super Zero is sero.cash . The Reddit community for Super Zero is /r/SERO_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Super Zero is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . Super Zero’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Super Zero Coin Trading

Super Zero can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, BigONE and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Super Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Super Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Super Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Super Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.