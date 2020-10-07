Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) Shares Gap Up to $2.80

Sunworks Inc (NASDAQ:SUNW) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.80, but opened at $3.14. Sunworks shares last traded at $4.30, with a volume of 1,498,825 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sunworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd.

The firm has a market cap of $46.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.77.

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Sunworks had a negative net margin of 23.70% and a negative return on equity of 102.20%. The business had revenue of $9.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sunworks Inc will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SUNW. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Sunworks in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunworks in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunworks in the second quarter worth about $30,000. 1.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunworks Company Profile (NASDAQ:SUNW)

Sunworks, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides photo voltaic based power systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, and residential markets in California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington, the United States. The company also designs, arranges, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential loads to multi megawatt systems for larger commercial projects.

