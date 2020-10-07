SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Sets New 1-Year High at $7.97

Shares of SunOpta, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.97 and last traded at $7.95, with a volume of 4191 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.65.

Several research firms recently weighed in on STKL. BidaskClub upgraded SunOpta from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine upgraded SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. DA Davidson started coverage on SunOpta in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on SunOpta from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.17.

The firm has a market cap of $686.34 million, a PE ratio of -29.42 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.74.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. SunOpta had a negative return on equity of 5.45% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The business had revenue of $310.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.70 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SunOpta, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ardsley Advisory Partners Lp sold 3,300,000 shares of SunOpta stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $19,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 2,814.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 7,909 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the second quarter worth about $6,344,000. Finally, Leonard Green & Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 36.4% during the second quarter. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the period. 66.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunOpta Company Profile (NASDAQ:STKL)

SunOpta Inc sources non-genetically modified (non-GMO) and organic ingredients; and manufactures food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Global Ingredients and Consumer Products segments. The Global Ingredients segment offers organic fruit- and vegetable-based raw materials and ingredients, sweeteners, cocoa, coffees, ancient grains, nuts, seeds and pulses, and other organic food products; identity preserved, non-GMO, and organic seeds and grains, including soy, corn, and sunflower; and seed and grain-based animal feed, and pet food products.

